3 Questions with Bob Evans: Utahn musician David Archuleta

He took America by storm in the hay days of American Idol.

At just 17-years-old, David Archuleta, of Murray, rose to the final night of the competition on the hit reality show, only to be edged out by fellow contestant David Cook.

Since then, Archuleta has been singing, touring, recording, and served on an LDS Mission.

Bob Evans sat down with Archuleta and asked him three questions:

As you've been growing up, the music industry has been changing dramatically. How difficult has it been to be successful, and hit a target that is moving all the time? What happened that you were on a prime-time television show in the Philippines? There are Latter-day Saint young women all over the country, probably all over the world, who think you're "The One." What are we going to tell them?

Watch the full interview with Archuleta below:

