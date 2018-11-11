× 19-year-old woman dead after hitting a concrete barrier and rolling in Parley’s Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY – A 19-year-old woman has died after hitting a concrete barrier and rolling on I-80 Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, the woman and a passenger were traveling west on I-80 in a white Nissan Versa around 12:10 a.m.

The vehicle left the road striking a concrete barrier to the left. After it hit the barrier troopers believe it rolled several times before coming to a stop.

The 19-year-old driver has been identified as Sofiea M. Maya-Flores. Troopers said Maya-Flores sustained a fatal head injury from the roof of the vehicle.

The 18-year-old passenger was taken to the University of Utah hospital in serious condition.

UHP said impairment and speed are being investigated as factors in the crash.

At the time of the crash roads were dry, but during Utah Highway Patrol’s initial investigation inclement weather moved in.

I-80 is currently open but may close later for UHP to conduct further investigation.