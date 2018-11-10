Utah state Senate Republican files a police report alleging he was assaulted by House Democratic leader

(Francisco Kjolseth | Tribune file photo) Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake, speaks with House speaker Greg Hughes as Hughe's wife Krista listens in. The Legislature called itself into special session to attempt to override Gov. Gary Herbert's vetoes of two bills.

Sen. Daniel Thatcher has lodged a criminal complaint against the top-ranking Democrat in the Utah House for an alleged assault. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Thatcher, R-West Valley City, says he and House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, got in a physical altercation last month in a hallway in the Senate building at the Utah Capitol after a verbal exchange in a parking lot earlier that day.

“He grabbed me with both hands and shoved me toward the wall and repeatedly hit my sternum with his finger while shouting that I had no idea what it’s like to be in a superminority and how dare I criticize him for partisanship,” Thatcher said Friday. “Literally, he was angry because I encouraged him to move past donkeys and elephants.”

