Utah state Senate Republican files a police report alleging he was assaulted by House Democratic leader

Sen. Daniel Thatcher has lodged a criminal complaint against the top-ranking Democrat in the Utah House for an alleged assault. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Thatcher, R-West Valley City, says he and House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, got in a physical altercation last month in a hallway in the Senate building at the Utah Capitol after a verbal exchange in a parking lot earlier that day.

“He grabbed me with both hands and shoved me toward the wall and repeatedly hit my sternum with his finger while shouting that I had no idea what it’s like to be in a superminority and how dare I criticize him for partisanship,” Thatcher said Friday. “Literally, he was angry because I encouraged him to move past donkeys and elephants.”

