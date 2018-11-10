× Suspect sought in Logan after hitting police vehicle, fleeing the scene

LOGAN, Utah — Law enforcement officials are seeking a suspect in a hit and run that badly damaged a Logan police vehicle Friday night.

According to Chief Gary Jensen with the Logan Police Department, on Friday at around 10:30 p.m., a police officer was stopped at a red light south of North Main Street, when a vehicle swung wide while turning, and hit their car.

Jensen said that the officer’s vehicle was hit so hard it was completely disabled and the officer was unable to pursue the individual that hit them.

The suspect vehicle was located by police at around 3 a.m. Saturday near 1100 N. 1200 E. in Logan, Jensen said. The vehicle was described by Jensen as a silver BMW with obvious damage to it.

As of Saturday evening, police did not have a suspect in custody, Jensen said. The Utah Highway Patrol took over and is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Logan Police Department at (435) 716-9300.