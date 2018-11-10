× Multiple crews responding to incident near Intrepid Potash plant in Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that authorities were responding to an incident at Intrepid Potash.

In a tweet Saturday, the sheriff’s office stated that officials with their department, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS and Moab Valley Fire Department were responding down Highway 279 near the potash plant.

Officials asked members of the public to avoid the area if possible.

Intrepid Potash, which is a company based in Denver, Colorado, is a fertilizer manufacturer. According to their website, “the company is the largest producer of potassium chloride, also known as muriate of potash, in the United States.”

The Moab Intrepid Potash plant is located at Hwy 279, Mine Site Road. The company also has locations in Wendover, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.