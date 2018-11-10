× Bountiful police identify package theft suspect, seek to locate him

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The Bountiful Police Department said a male suspect has been identified and is wanted for questioning in regard to a package theft case.

The department released surveillance footage of the alleged package theft Friday, in hopes that the person pictured could be identified by the public and located by law enforcement officers.

In a tweet Saturday, Bountiful police said they had identified the suspect as Thomas Storr, 37.

Since posting the surveillance photos of the suspected package thief yesterday, we have received multiple tips regarding his identity. We have identified the suspect as Thomas Storr, age 37. pic.twitter.com/AduYLmLPd4 — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) November 11, 2018

Police said that Storr has multiple warrants out for his arrest. He is also wanted for questioning regarding the theft case.

Anyone with information on Storr’s whereabouts can call the Bountiful Police Department at (801) 298-6000.