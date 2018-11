Wyoming police seek to locate missing 86-year-old man from Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 86-year-old man.

Milton Beck was last seen leaving Dear Trail Assisted Living at 2360 Reagan Avenue Friday at 1:30 a.m.

He was described as being 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt with dark colored suspenders, blue jeans, and worn out gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on Beck’s whereabouts was asked to call┬áthe Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575.

You can also message tips to the police department’s Facebook page by clicking here.

A picture of Beck can be seen below: