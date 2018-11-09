Wyoming police seek to locate missing 86-year-old man from Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 86-year-old man.

Milton Beck was last seen leaving Dear Trail Assisted Living at 2360 Reagan Avenue Friday at 1:30 a.m.

He was described as being 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt with dark colored suspenders, blue jeans, and worn out gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on Beck’s whereabouts was asked to call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575.

You can also message tips to the police department’s Facebook page by clicking here.

A picture of Beck can be seen below: