× Utah firefighters deploy to California for assistance with wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters from numerous Utah fire departments are on their way to California to assist with ongoing wildfires.

According to Utah Fire Info, firefighters from the Draper, Provo, Lehi, Bluffdale, Utah County, Cedar City and Hurricane areas are going to California, and others are expected to deploy soon.

California has ordered 25 wildland engines—fire trucks built specifically for use in fighting wildfires—from the Great Basin Coordination Center, which serves Utah and Nevada, and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and Arizona. Thirteen of those wildland engines will come from agencies in Utah.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.