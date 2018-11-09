× Uintah County Sheriff’s Office says ‘NO threats’, reassures public about rumors of school shooting

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring residents amid rumors of a school shooting or threat of violence in the area.

In a post shared late Thursday night, the sheriff’s office stated “To dispel rumors going around, there are NO threats of a school shooting or violence that have been made against Uintah High School, the campus around the high school, or any students.”

The sheriff’s office states deputies were investigating a picture that recently circulated online and have been for some time, but they stated that picture did not contain any threats.

The post states they investigate such things “because we will always err on the side of caution.”