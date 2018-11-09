Spicy Whipped Feta Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makes about 2 cups

1 ½ cups feta cheese, crumbled

2 red peppers

2 garlic cloves

1 lemon juice, zest and juice

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Process all ingredients in the Wolf Blender until smooth, about 30 seconds, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Transfer mixture to serving bowl, drizzle with extra olive oil to taste, and serve.

*Dip can be refrigerated for up to 2 days; bring to room temperature before serving.

Herb Sea Salt Pita Chips

Serves 8

4 (8 inch) pita breads

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons sea salt

Adjust oven racks to positions 2 and 4, and preheat oven on to 375 degrees. Using kitchen shears, cut around perimeter of each pita and separate into 2 thin rounds.

Working with 1 round at a time, brush rough side generously with oil and sprinkle with salt. Stack rounds on top of one another, rough side up, as you go. Using chef’s knife, cut pita stack into 8 wedges. Spread wedges, rough side up and in single layer, on 2 rimmed baking sheets.

Bake until wedges are golden brown and crisp, about 10-15 minutes. Let cool before serving.

*Pita chips can be stored at room temperature for up to 3 days.

