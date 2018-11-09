× SLC police officer charged following child pornography investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City police officer has been charged following an investigation into child pornography conducted by the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Jonathan Isaac Dew, 39, was booked into the Davis County Jail shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday night. He has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felonies.

According to a probable cause statement released in court, a special agent with the Utah Attorney General’s Office and a full-time member of the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an investigation on Oct. 20 on a computer in Syracuse, Utah that was allegedly sharing files of child pornography for other users to download.

The statement said that investigators observed that the computer was using sophisticated software to offer the illicit files for download.

On Nov. 7, investigators obtained and served a warrant for Dew’s address.

“A search of the residence located a silver HP laptop located in a closet in a room, that according to other residents, only [Dew] frequents,” the statement said.

Investigators requested that Dew be held on $500,000 bail, and said that he poses a risk to the community, as well as his family members based on the crimes he allegedly committed.

If Dew was able to post bail, investigators stated that he should not leave the state without court approval, access the internet, or interact with people under the age of 18.