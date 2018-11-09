× Passenger steers Greyhound bus to safety along I-15 in Orem after driver passes out

OREM, Utah — There were no injuries after a passenger on a Greyhound bus was forced to steer the vehicle to safety when the driver suffered a medical episode and passed out Friday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a trooper was on an unrelated traffic stop on NB I-15 near milepost 270 in Orem around 7:15 a.m. when a Greyhound bus came to a stop on the nearby shoulder of the interstate.

A passenger got off the bus and said the driver of the bus had passed out. Troopers learned a passenger on the bus took control of the bus, moved it to the side of the interstate and brought the vehicle to a stop.

The bus made slight contact with the wall on the left side of the interstate before coming to a stop. No injuries were reported in connection with that minor impact.

The driver of the bus was transported due to the medical condition that began prior to the passenger taking control. Troopers say it is not clear if impairment may have been a factor but they are investigating the incident.

The incident closed the HOV lane and one other northbound lane, but those closures have since been lifted.