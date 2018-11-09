Ollie is a super sweet, happy-go-lucky guy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ollie is a friend to all he meets and will gladly let strangers hold him and cuddle. He's described as "super sweet" and "happy-go-lucky".

Ollie is an eight-year-old poodle and just wants to be loved for the second half of his life. He'll give you even more love in return.

Ollie is one vocal guy, not that he barks a lot, but he will welcome you with some talking noises when you get home. He may do best with someone who's with him a lot, since he gets some separation anxiety. That could be a human or dog friend. He gets along with other dogs, but doesn't seem too excited over puppies.

Go to www.hearts4paws.org to find more information.