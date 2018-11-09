× McAdams maintains lead in 4th District race as new election results released

SALT LAKE CITY — The newest election results released Friday morning show Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams continues to hold a lead over incumbent Mia Love in the race for Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, McAdams has 104,880 votes (51.43 percent) and Love has 99,028 (48.57 percent) votes.

Tens of thousands of absentee and late ballots are still being tallied and the race is still too close to call.

McAdams’ campaign declined to comment to FOX 13 and Love’s campaign did not immediately respond.

