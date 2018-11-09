× LDS Missionary dies due to sickness while on mission in Africa

SALT LAKE CITY — An LDS Missionary has died after he was hospitalized for an unknown medical issue while on his mission in Africa.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a news release Friday that Elder Spencer Owusu, age 24, died Thursday evening.

Owusu, who is from Ghana, and had been serving since September of this year, had complained that he was not feeling well and was taken to the emergency room, the church’s statement said.

Owusu passed away while in the hospital, but the exact cause of his death was not known, the church stated.

“We sincerely pray for his parents and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life and service,” the church wrote.