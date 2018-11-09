Homemade Gift Idea: Sleeping Masks for Sewing Beginners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've never sewed in your life, you have a lot in common with our crafting guest, Monica Alters.

"I didn't think I could do anything crafty!" She said. "Now, sewing is my happy place!"

She tried sewing as a kid, but it didn't work out great. She blew it making pajama pants. So she swore off sewing entirely.

"Then my friend invited me over to sew, and I said 'no way!' But she kept bugging me until I said yes."

She found that when you learn a few important techniques, sewing becomes not just easy, but a total joy. Now, as a mom to 5 kids, she shares her sewing projects with the world on her blog, sookeedesigns.com.

"I was abandoned as a baby in a small village in South Korea and was taken to an orphanage where I was given the name Sook Ee. When I started blogging, I decided to use my Korean name to honor that part of my life," she said.

So if you're as inspired by her as we were, go ahead and try this easy sleeping mask.

Eye masks make really great gifts, they sew up quickly and you can use up your fabric scraps. Win-win! You can really personalize them and make them special. Let’s get started!

MATERIALS:

2 – 5″ X 9″ fabric scraps

1 – 4″ X 9″ Fusible Fleece or cotton batting

1 – 13″ 1/4 elastic (adults) 11-12″ elastic (kids) you can use fold over elastic, premade ruffled elastic or just plain 1/4″ woven elastic.

1 – 2″ X 16″ fabric scrap to cover your elastic – this step is optional!!

DIRECTIONS:

Step One: First be sure to follow me over on Instagram or Facebook. Download the Pattern (see link above) be sure to cut it out.

Step Two: Layer the two layers of fabric and fusible fleece and place pattern on top. Pin together and cut out.

Optional: if using a fabric covered elastic. Fold fabric right sides together and sew long edges leaving the short edges open.

You will turn the fabric and have a piece that looks like this. Then use a safety pin for the elastic and thread it through the fabric.

Step Three: Place your back fabric on top of the fusible fleece right side facing up (so you can see it). Pin your elastic on to the fabric. Place your top fabric right side down (you will see the back of the fabric) on top of the others.

Top fabric layered on top of others right side down.

Step Four: Pin your project together – or you can use quilt clips (as seen here)

Step Five: Sew project together – leave a 1-1.5″ opening so you can turn it right side out.

Step Six:

Turn your fabric right side, iron and close the hole. I like to sew over the whole project, but you could hand stitch together using a ladder stitch or your favorite method. If you wanted to add rice and essential oil do it before you close your hole. You are done!

My girls obviously love them. Aren’t they so cute? You can personalize your project once finished. If you are adding rice to your project be sure to use the iron on before you add the rice and close the hole. It’s super hard to iron on top of a bumpy surface.

Find out more at sookeedesigns.com.