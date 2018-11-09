Has your kid learned how to be a “Light Ninja”?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rocky Mountain Power has created a series of videos to teach kids the importance of conservation and saving energy. They are included in a classroom presentation delivered by National Energy Foundation to fifth-graders in Utah and Idaho.

The in-school outreach aligns with STEM curriculum requirements on energy, electricity and conservation.

The videos feature Caitlyn Carter-McKenna, a very enthusiastic host, shows kids ideas on how they can save energy to help the environment and save their parents money.

In one video, Caitlyn teaches kids how to be a "Light Ninja", going through the house turning off lights.

In a second video, she does some "unboxing" to compare the differences between incandescent, CFL and LED light bulbs.

The videos are on YouTube, so students can share them with their parents.

You can access the videos through www.wattsmart.com.