Granddaughter among pair charged in death of 64-year-old St. Charles man

St. Charles, MO (KMOV) — Two 17-year-olds are facing charges Friday in connection to the death of a 64-year-old man who was found in the front yard of his home in St. Charles Thursday morning.

Police said they have taken 17-year-old Damontaye Perkins of St. Louis County and 17-year-old Verjulia Watkins of Lake St. Louis in custody after discovering the two planned and coordinated the murder of Roy Cedric Nash. Police also said Watkins is the granddaughter of Nash. Watkins and Perkins had planned to murder Nash following continued disputes between the man and the couple.

Police said Perkins admitted to shooting Nash and Watkins admitted to stealing Nash’s wallet and phone after he was shot and lying in the yard. The two then left in Nash’s vehicle.

Police said Watkins also tampered with evidence at the crime scene by removing items like the gun used to shoot Nash in an attempt to impair the investigation.

Perkins is being charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. Watkins is being charged with stealing a vehicle, stealing and tampering with physical evidence.

Nash was found dead just after 7:10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Willow Oak Thursday.

After he was found, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was requested to conduct a homicide investigation.

Perkins is being held on $250,000 cash bond and Watkins is being held on $50,000 cash bond.