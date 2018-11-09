× FrontRunner service delayed after train hits semi-trailer in Provo

The Utah Transit Authority said riders can expect delays Friday after a FrontRunner train collided with a semi-trailer Friday morning.

Carl Arky, a Utah Transit Authority spokesman, said no injuries were immediately reported after the train collided with the semi-trailer on the tracks at 368 Draper Lane in Provo.

UTA stated around 11:50 a.m. that the Southbound FrontRunner train scheduled to arrive at Provo-Central Station at 11:43 a.m. is late because of the crash.

The train is expected to be delayed by 10 to 20 minutes, and delays are also expected on the northbound FrontRunner departure from Provo Central.

A bus bridge will be created to move FrontRunner passengers between Orem and Provo, Arky said.

