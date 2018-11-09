Fast Cars Friday: Range Rover SVAutobiography

If you want luxury without sacrificing performance, Jeremiah Johnson of Land Rover Centerville says the Range Rover SVAutobiography is the perfect mix.
"It's designed for luxury performance," he said. "With a powerful engine at its heart, it has the performance and agility to match its dynamic appearance."
Other features include:
- 557 HP V& Supercharged engine delivers maximum torque
- Luxury interior: Contemporary design is complemented by the very best in British craftmanship, and includes 5 seats, the finest Diamond Quilted leathers, knurled finish to the Stop/Start button and foot pedals, Steel Weave Carbon Fiber front and rear door veneers, and more.
- Distinctive exterior that includes the Graphite Atlas front grille, Graphite Atlas side vent with chrome inserts
- You can build your own!
Land Rover Centerville is Utah`s first Land Rover Store and was brought into the Ken Garff Group last April. Find out more at LandRoverCenterville.com.