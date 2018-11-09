Family sharing grief after woman stabbed to death in Salt Lake City, suspect at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The sister of a Salt Lake area woman is sharing her heartbreak after she was stabbed to death in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Police are still looking for the man who did it.

“I have a lot of anger towards him,” said Celeste Swift, of the suspect. “I just want him caught.”

Her sister is the victim, 20-year old Candace Rose Samples. Swift pulled up old photos of them together over the past several years. One photo showed the sisters at the demolition derby in Tooele. In another, they are enjoying themselves at Lagoon. Swift pulled up a picture where she’s showing Samples how to drive.

“We just really loved each other, and just had a special bond,” she said.

One of the last pictures they took together, was at Swift’s wedding last year. Swift said that Candace was homeless, and in and out of touch with the family.

She didn’t really know where Candace stayed. “I just kind of knew a general idea of where she was roaming around,” Swift said.

She explained that everyone in the family loved Candace, and they often tried to help.

“She ran away quite a few times,” Swift said. “We just hoped that she would bounce back, but she just never did.”

They found out that Samples died Wednesday in a stabbing that also left a man in critical condition. Her life situation and circumstances aside, Swift indicated that it’s about remembering who Candace was as a person.

“It wasn't just someone out on the streets,” she said. “They have family too.”

To Celeste, Candace was a loving sister, always one to crack a joke—and someone she hoped would someday come home.

Salt Lake City Police said Friday they are still looking for the suspect in the stabbing. He is described as a Hispanic man, who is balding. He was seen wearing a blanket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salt Lake City Police.