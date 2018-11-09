× Lock out lifted in Copper Hills High School in West Jordan

UPDATE: Officials said the lockout was lifted at Copper Hills High School at around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Dispatch confirmed Friday afternoon that Copper Hills High School was under a “lockout,” after a suspicious vehicle was seen in the area.

The lockout occurred at around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Officials with the Jordan School District said the doors of the school were locked, and no one was allowed in or out, while police investigated reports of the suspicious vehicle.

Classes were still being conducted during the lockout, officials said.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.