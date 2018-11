× Bountiful police seek suspect in package theft

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The Bountiful Police Department released photos and a video of a suspect who is wanted for an alleged package theft.

#porchpirates beware, doorbell cameras are cheap and @bountifulcityPD has embraced social media. Stop stealing from our citizens. Call 801-298-6000 or reach us on social media if you know who this is. Reference case 184093. pic.twitter.com/yZH3WNk8o4 — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) November 10, 2018

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call 801-298-6000, and reference case number 184093.

Video of the alleged theft can be seen below:

