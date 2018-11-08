West Valley City Police ask for help identifying man who robbed bank at gunpoint

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police in West Valley City are asking for help identifying a man who they say robbed a bank at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to tweets from police, the man pictured above robbed a Zions Bank located at 2950 West and 3500 South Wednesday around 6 p.m., just as the bank was closing for the day.

There were no injuries reported.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the crime to call them at 801-840-4000. Tips may be made anonymously.