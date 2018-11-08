UVU Culinary Arts Students are highlighted during the annual President’s Scholarship Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Todd and students from the UVU Culinary Arts program are highlighted during the annual President's Scholarship Ball. The elegant event also features student achievements and entertainment.

At this year's event, President Astrid S. Tuminez also announced a new $15 million First Generation initiative aimed at raising funds for scholarships and programming that supports UVU's first-generation students. Generous donors have already committed $3 million. The President's Scholarship Ball raises funds annually for scholarships that support UVU students.

Chef Todd and student Erin Jones prepared a dish on The PLACE that she's working on for a competition plate.

