Utah Martial Arts Champ in her 60s Heading to World Championship

Julie Tregeagle has been practicing martial arts since age 12, and now that she's in her 60s, she shows no signs of slowing down! In fact, her Taekwondo game is just getting stronger! After winning at the national and pan-American levels, she is now heading to the 2018 World Poomsae (a type of Taekwondo) Championships in Taipei, competing in the 61-65 age group.

Her advice to folks at any age, who want to try something new: "Whether you believe you can, or believe you can't, you're right."

To access a live feed for The Taipei World`s Poomsae, visit Worldtkd.simplycompete.com.