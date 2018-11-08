× ‘Tis the season: rules for cutting down Christmas trees and where to get your permit

SALT LAKE CITY — Planning to have a real Christmas tree this season? Get a permit, and you can cut down a tree in any of Utah’s national forests. You can buy a permit from National Forest Service offices and select vendors. Get full information here. Otherwise, check below to see when permits go on sale for different forests, how much they cost and what kinds of trees can be cut down.

Ashley National Forest

Permits go on sale November 15

$15 for a permit

Limit one tree per household

Fourth grade students with a voucher from Every Kid in a Park can get a free holiday tree

Dixie National Forest

Permits go on sale November 13 Cedar City Ranger District $10 for a tree up to 10 feet, $20 for a tree between 11-20 feet One permit per household, two trees maximum. Species of trees allowed for cutting: sub-alpine fir, whit fir, pinyon pine and juniper. Escalante Ranger District $10 for a permit One permit per household, one tree per household All species of trees may be cut except bristlecone pine. St. George Public Lands Information Center $10 for a permit Species of trees allowed for cutting: pinyon pine and juniper



Fishlake National Forest

Permits are already on sale

$10 for a permit, must be obtained in person

All species except ponderosa pine may be cut However, ponderosa pine on Boulder Mountain in the Fremont River Ranger District may be cut. Blue spruce trees may not be cut in the Beaver Ranger District.

ponderosa pine may be cut Fourth grade students can get a free holiday tree with a voucher from Every Kid in a Park

Permits cannot be purchased at Fishlake National Forest offices, only from Ranger District offices.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests

Permits go on sale November 16

$10 for a permit

One permit per household

Trees up to 20 feet may be cut

Any species of tree may be cut

For detailed information on vendors selling permits, and information on how to be safe, see the National Forest Service’s full release: 2018 Christmas Tree Cutting on National Forests in Utah.