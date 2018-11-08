Some at California bar shooting survived the Las Vegas mass shooting, report says

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – When Chandler Gunn’s mother came into his room to tell him about the shooting inside the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California, he immediately called a friend who works there, The Los Angeles Times reported.

That friend was also in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire during a Jason Aldean concert in October of last year, he told the paper.

“A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here,” he said, referring to the Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead and hundreds of others injured. “There’s people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there’s people that have seen it twice.”

The Borderline Bar hosts a “College Country Night” every Wednesday. It’s open to people 18 and over.

Gunn, 23, said he hasn’t been able to contact his friend since his initial call, but he told the Times he knows she’s safe. He said she told him the shooter threw tear gas into the bar and then she heard gunshots and ran out the back.