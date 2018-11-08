× Red Cross: tips on coping with tragedy

SALT LAKE CITY — In the wake of yet another tragedy — a shooting in California that killed 12 people — The Red Cross compiled a list of ways to help people cope and released it Thursday. View the full list from the Red Cross below.

Support your natural resilience

Allow your feelings . Don’t try to ignore or deny them. You may feel grief, anger, anxiety, exhaustion, or something

else. You may just feel numb. These are all normal reactions. Talking about them with people who care about you can

help you process the emotional fallout after an unsettling event. Cry if you need to. Some people find it helpful to let

feelings flow out on paper or address them in some creative way, such as painting or music.

. Don’t try to ignore or deny them. You may feel grief, anger, anxiety, exhaustion, or something else. You may just feel numb. These are all normal reactions. Talking about them with people who care about you can help you process the emotional fallout after an unsettling event. Cry if you need to. Some people find it helpful to let feelings flow out on paper or address them in some creative way, such as painting or music. Balance your thoughts . When feeling overwhelmed by tragic events, it’s easy to forget the good in the world. Try to

balance feelings of pessimism by deliberately thinking about acts of goodness and kindness that people are doing

every day. Adding some balance to your viewpoint can help when you feel the world is in a dark place.

. When feeling overwhelmed by tragic events, it’s easy to forget the good in the world. Try to balance feelings of pessimism by deliberately thinking about acts of goodness and kindness that people are doing every day. Adding some balance to your viewpoint can help when you feel the world is in a dark place. Minimize your exposure to news media . Once you have the facts, it’s a good idea to limit watching replays of the

events. While it’s important to stay informed, constant exposure may add to feelings of distress. Try to give yourself a

break from the tragedy and thoughts and feelings stirred up by emotional news stories.

. Once you have the facts, it’s a good idea to limit watching replays of the events. While it’s important to stay informed, constant exposure may add to feelings of distress. Try to give yourself a break from the tragedy and thoughts and feelings stirred up by emotional news stories. Focus on what you do have control over . The images we see, the stories we hear, and our own thoughts about

what happened can increase our anxiety. It can make you feel overwhelmed and helpless. Try to bring your focus to

what you can control, such as learning how to respond in the face of danger.

. The images we see, the stories we hear, and our own thoughts about what happened can increase our anxiety. It can make you feel overwhelmed and helpless. Try to bring your focus to what you can control, such as learning how to respond in the face of danger. Turn to others for support . Being alone with your thoughts and emotions means there is no other voice in the

conversation. Others offer different perspectives, while giving you a chance to talk about how you feel. This can bring

comfort and help you move forward. It can be especially helpful to talk to others who’ve shared the same experience.

. Being alone with your thoughts and emotions means there is no other voice in the conversation. Others offer different perspectives, while giving you a chance to talk about how you feel. This can bring comfort and help you move forward. It can be especially helpful to talk to others who’ve shared the same experience. Tap into your compassion. Reaching out and supporting others can shift your mental and emotional focus. Doing

helpful things and offering kindness to others can open your heart and renew your spirit. It can be a powerful antidote

to the inhumanity of violent attacks.

Managing distress