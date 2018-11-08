× Missing Idaho man

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — A man out of Idaho who suffers from a mental condition has been reported missing.

Richard “Bub” Poulton, 66, of Oakley, Idaho was last seen at his home on October 20. On October 21, Poulton’s vehicle was found high centered in a beet field.

Cassia County borders northern Utah. Police said Poulton may be disoriented about where he is and ask that anyone who locates him calls the Cassia Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 ext. 1, or your local law enforcement agency.

Poulton is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police do not know what clothes he was wearing when he disappeared.

Poulton’s family is offering a reward of $4,000 for any information that helps them find Poulton. Crime Stoppers (208-878-2900) is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the location of Poulton.