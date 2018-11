Meatloaf Burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

2 eggs

1/2 cup white onion, diced

1/4 cup bell pepper, diced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

6 hamburger buns, split

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Topping Suggestions

Cheese Slices

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Pickles

Onions

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Hot Pepper Slices

Combine the first 9 ingredients (through onion powder) in a bowl with salt and pepper. Form six hamburger patties.

In a large skillet or oiled grill over medium-high heat, cook burgers to desired doneness. Serve in hamburger buns with desired toppings.