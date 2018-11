Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A South Ogden mom was surprised to find out her daughter had been forced to change her shirt Wednesday at school.

But Katie Fabert was even more surprised when she learned the reason — her daughter, who attends South Ogden Junior High, supposedly violated the school dress code with the sweatshirt she was wearing.

The sweatshirt in question features Marilyn Monroe. Fabert said her daughter adores Marilyn Monroe.

Learn more about this mom's frustration in the story above.