Health department confirms first death from rabies in Utah since 1944

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Utah resident died from rabies earlier this month, and the death is the first fatal rabies case in the state since 1944.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the patient is a Utah resident who died earlier this month, but they are not releasing any additional information about the victim or the family.

The health department suspects exposure to a bat is the source of the infection and said exposure to bats is the most common pathway to rabies for people and animals in Utah.

"Because a bat’s teeth and claws are so small, a bat bite or scratch may not be seen or felt by the injured person," the department stated in a press release. "Anyone who is bitten by a bat, has bare skin contact with a bat, or has other potential contact with a bat (such as waking up in a room with a bat) should contact their health care provider or local health department for advice on whether they should receive treatment to prevent rabies. Since rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms develop, all potential exposures must be taken seriously."

Rabies affects the nervous systems of humans and animals, and people can contract the disease through a bite, a scratch of from the saliva of an infected animal. The only known cases of human-to-human transmission occurred among recipients of transplanted corneas or solid organs.

Health officials warn Utahns to use caution if they encounter a bat.

“If you find yourself near a bat, dead or alive, do not touch, hit, or kill it,” said Dallin Peterson, epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health (UDOH).

Peterson adds, “Call your health care provider or local public health department immediately to report the possible exposure and determine whether preventive treatment is necessary.”

An estimated 40,000 people receive a rabies prevention treatment in the U.S. each year.

The health department provided the following guidelines for reducing your risk of exposure:

"In addition to vaccinating your pets, following these guidelines can help reduce your risk for getting rabies.