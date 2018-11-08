Can you teach your old dog a new trick?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ryan Gwilliam from 'Train Walk Poop' believes that your dog needs to learn that all the best things in life come from you and that you'll make sure she has everything she loves in exchange for good behavior.

Training should be fun, that's why Ryan incorporates games into training sessions. It teaches dogs that following you leads to her favorite things.

The ultimate goal of 'Train Walk Poop' training is to teach your dog to make good decisions when off and on leash, at the same time as giving her freedom to move and think without being constantly directed.

Ryan showed off a trick he says anyone can teach their dog: finding a treat in a box.

To learn more, please visit: trainwalkpoop.com or call 801-613-1364.