Bring some soul into your Christmas celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Unity Gospel Choir, under the direction of Debra Bonner, returns to Utah Valley University for their 3rd annual 'A Soulful Christmas Celebration'.

This year vocalist, Loren Allred, best known as the singing voice of the Jenny Lind character in 'The Greatest Showman' is a part of it. Other special performances include Grammy-nominated artist Jenny Oaks Baker and the Bonner Family.

The one-night-only event happens on Friday, November 30 at 7:00 p.m. at the UCCU Event Center on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem.

For more information on the Unity Gospel Choir, go to gospelchoirs.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Get tickets at the UCCU Event Center Box Office, any SmithsTix location.