Utah family in Colorado reacts to Prop 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Cromars, who are active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, moved back to Colorado a month ago to give their 11-year-old epileptic son Holden access to the only medicine that has really worked for him. However, they were elated when they watched the medical marijuana initiative they fought so hard for pass in their home state of Utah.

“We were super excited, and my wife and I got pretty emotional,” David Cromar said.

The latest results show prop two passed with 53% for and 46.7% against, but Cromar’s convinced that number would've been way higher if the church hadn't weighed in.

“Once the church came out against Prop 2 and all this opposition came out in force, it actually created a lot of confusion where people were going I was for it but now they're saying its recreational,” Cromar said.

Like many Prop 2 advocates, the Cromars are somewhat dismayed knowing it will likely be replaced by the compromise bill, but they say it's better than nothing.

“Are a lot of the restrictions going to make it hard for patients? Yeah, it’s going to make it hard for patients but it's an option they never had before,” Cromar said.

However, don't expect them to move back to Utah.

“My actions speak louder than my words. If I was that confident we'd still be there,” Cromar said.

The Cromars are not 100 percent confident the compromise bill will pass as promised and even if it did, it can't compare to the capital market in Colorado that drives competition and quality.

“You have to have quality and if you don't have quality you're going to lose business,” Cromar said.

With that said, the family is encouraged by the progress.

“We're still equally invested in this type of legislation existing in Utah because our lives still exist there,” Cromar said.

The Cromars look forward to visiting their families in Utah without being worried about major setbacks for Holden.

Since being back in Colorado, Holden has been taking THC tablets nightly that have greatly improved his sleep and reduced his seizures by 50 percent.