The New Mahindra Roxor is like a Jeep You Can Afford

Even the most devout Jeep fanatics may not have seen these new off-roading beauties: They're called the Mahindra Roxor, a new side-by-side that can tackle even the toughest off-road terrain, yet are easy to drive, and better yet - easy to afford!

They'll run you around $20,000, and you could add the street-legal kit to get even more usage.

It looks like the original Willys Jeep, and in fact, Indian automaker Mahindra has been building these types of vehicles since the 1940s. But now, they come equipped with a five-speed turbo-diesel, plenty of torque and extra horsepower to suit both the modern leisure driver and adrenaline junkie alike.

It looks like the original Willys Jeep, and in fact, Indian automaker Mahindra has been building these types of vehicles since the 1940s.

