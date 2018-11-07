SLC Police seek trio who fled scene after crashing stolen car filled with stolen items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A hit-and-run crash made for a scary situation at a very busy intersection Wednesday, and it could’ve been a whole lot worse—possibly even fatal according to Salt Lake City Police.

Now the search is on for the three suspects who fled after the collision.

It was a little after 8 a.m. when the suspects, who were in a minivan, attempted to race through the light at 1000 West and North temple.

But as the driver made the left hand turn to head west, he slammed into a pair of vehicles that were heading south on 1000 west. Those other drivers had the green light in their direction of travel.

After the crash, the three suspects inside the minivan took off, and cops quickly learned why they ran.

"That's gonna be what we're going to be focusing on right now, to find out who these guys are. This vehicle was stolen. It's been out for about two weeks—it was stolen here in Salt Lake City," Det. Robert Ungricht of the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

That stolen van was filled with what appears to be several stolen items, including a bike, a trailer hitch and a generator.

The suspects were still wearing pajamas and sweats and had just purchased beverages from a nearby convenience store. Cops are trying to locate security video to see if they can get images of them. They are described as two men and a woman, all in their 30s.

The best news is that no one was seriously injured. The drivers of the vehicles that were hit were taken a local hospitals for observation, both are expected to be fine.

If you have any information on the suspects, call police at 801-799-3000.