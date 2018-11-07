× Police arrest three people wanted as suspects in Colorado and Wyoming

SALINA CITY, Utah — A car chase on I-70 Wednesday afternoon ended with the arrest of three people.

Eric Robert Somerville, 22, Sean Anthony Estrada, 31 and a 17-year-old female were arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a car chase, and then a foot chase.

According to a press release, a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a car with Colorado tags on I-70 in Emery County Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle instead took off westbound, pursued by the trooper. The car reached speeds of 120 mph, eluding the trooper near Highway 10.

The car was then located on I-70 near the Gooseberry exit, where Salina City Police Chief Al Taylor responded to a call for assistance. The suspects in the car exited the freeway at Salina and drove into town at speeds near 100 mph. Taylor was able to follow and cut off the vehicle, after which the suspects abandoned the car near a daycare center and fled on foot.

Taylor confronted one suspect behind a local convenience store and took him into custody. A local resident with a concealed carry permit noticed the 17-year-old female hiding in a dumpster near the convenience store. The release states the female was leaning out of the dumpster holding a handgun. The local resident yelled at her not to shoot and she ducked back inside the dumpster.

Moments later, the press release states the female jumped out of the dumpster and attempted to run away, but was hit with a taser and taken into custody.

The search for the third suspect took another 30 minutes, during which local schools were placed on lockdown. He was found after residents reported seeing him in the lobby of a local motel.

Eric Robert Somerville and Sean Anthony Estrada are being held in the Sevier County Jail pending further investigation. The 17-year-old female is being held in a detention center in Richfield. She is listed as a runaway out of Colorado.

The press release states all three are suspects in “several felonies” in Colorado and Wyoming.