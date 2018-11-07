× Over 200,000 ballots still to be counted in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Governor Spencer Cox tweeted Wednesday evening about the high number of ballots yet to be counted in Utah.

Are you wondering about the number of ballots left to count? … Buckle up, the numbers are much bigger than expected (which means turnout was much higher than we imagined—this is more like a presidential election). I’m so proud of Utah! 😊🇺🇸https://t.co/9XcazyQQF5 pic.twitter.com/YZXaE1lvgq — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) November 8, 2018

The total number of ballots left to be counted across Utah is 278,141 according to elections.utah.gov, with a disclaimer that this number does not reflect final tallies or ballot counts, and for some counties the information is only approximate.

The three counties with the highest number of ballots yet to be counted are Salt Lake County, with 116,093; Utah County, with 88,910; and Davis County, with 22,373.

Counties with the lowest amount of ballots left to be counted Garfield County, with 0; Juab County, with 3; and Piute County, with 12.