× Northbound I-15 closed at 650 N. Clearfield in Davis County

CLEARFIELD, Utah —Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that police were pursuing a suspect on northbound I-15 Wednesday evening, resulting in the closure of a part of I-15.

NB I-15 Closed

at MP 335 (650 N Clrfld) Davis Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 8, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox 13 for updates.