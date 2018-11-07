Meet the singer who Coldplay invited up on stage twice to sing with them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emmanuel Kelly recently performed for a second time with Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Now he's coming to town to perform for Utahns... and his concert comes with a very inspirational story.

Emmanuel and his brother Ahmed were raised in an orphanage in the middle of a war zone in Iraq. Now Emmanuel is an international pop star being mentored by the lead singer of one of the biggest bands in the world and Ahmed is a two-time Paralympian world record holder.

They will both be on the stage at the concerts on November 12th & 13th at the Impact Training Venue, 14823 Heritage Crest Way in Bluffdale