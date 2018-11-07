Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the 12th year, Check City and FOX 13 are inviting you to help someone stay warm this winter!

You can donate new or gently used coats, blankets or sweaters during the Warm Hearts Coat Drive now through November 24th.

New socks and underwear of all sizes for children and adults are also being accepted.

You can drop off your donations at any one of Check City's 31 Utah locations. They will then deliver the items to The Road Home for distribution to people in need.

To find a location near you, please visit: CheckCity.com.