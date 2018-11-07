Handmade gifts for every person on your Christmas list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you shopping around for handmade Christmas gifts? Look no further than the Simple Treasures Holiday Boutique.

It's going on November 7, 8, 9 & 10 at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington and features more than 150 of Utah's premier top Utah crafters. You'll find a huge array of booths filled with unique hand-crafted gifts, holiday decor, fashion chic accessories, neighbor gifts, handmade jewelry, metal decor, yummy treats and much more!

One of the crafters who'll be there is Rustic Bloom. They offer double-sided framed signs, slat signs, chunky tags, blocks, craft kits and more! They even have DIY kits that you can take home in the colors you want.

For more information, please visit: www.rusticbloom.com or www.simpletreasuresboutique.biz.