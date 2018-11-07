× Foster mom charged with aggravated murder of two-year-old

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A Licensed Practical Nurse who provided nursing services to the Children’s Justice Center and provided fostering services for several years has been charged with the aggravated murder of one of her foster children.

The morning of August 5, 2018, according to court documents, Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Lisa Jo Vanderlinden’s home because of a report of a deceased two-year-old boy. Deputies confirmed the boy was deceased and had multiple bruises on his face.

Documents state a medical examination later found that in addition to numerous bruises and abrasions all over the boy’s body, there were severe internal injuries that led to his death. The documents cite a statement from a Child Abuse Pediatrician with the Center for Safe and Healthy Families at Primary Children’s Hospital, where the doctor stated the boy’s injuries were “consistent with child abuse” and that the internal injuries “caused by blunt force trauma” were directly connected to his death.

According to court documents, Lisa Jo Vanderlinden told police that on the evening of August 4, 2018, she was “mad and frustrated” with the two-year-old foster child in her care, a boy documents refer to as “L.C.”

Documents state Vanderlinden removed the boy from the dinner table, and sometime later, he began vomiting, vomiting several times over the course of the evening. As a result, documents state Vanderlinden bathed and changed the boy several times over the course of the night of August 4.

Vanderlinden told police the boy had no marks, bruises or abrasions on him at dinnertime — a fact court documents say was commented on during the dinner, because the boy was scheduled for an upcoming visit with his natural mother, who had complained about bruises on the boy’s face at prior visits.

Court documents state that during the evening of August 4, a family member heard a “loud bang” come from the bathroom where Vanderlinden was taking care of the boy. According to the documents, after the bang was heard, the boy wasn’t acting normal and would not walk.

Children interviewed by police during the investigation told police Vanderlinden was yelling and angry.

According to official court documents, it was determined the other people in the home at the time were not in any way responsible for the injuries that led to the boy’s death because they were either not home, or because Vanderlinden had sole care of the boy at the time.

During the investigation into the boy’s death, court documents state the search history on Vanderlinden’s phone included searches related to child injury, specifically, the same type of significant injuries the boy died from.

Court documents stat Vanderlinden was “completely indifferent” to the boy’s well-being and did not seek medical attention for him. The investigation into the boy’s death also found that Vanderlinden was increasingly frustrated and angry towards the boy for numerous reasons, as evidenced by messages Vanderlinden sent acquaintances and corroborated by her friends and acquaintances.

Up until this point, there were multiple unsubstantiated allegations of abuse and/or neglect against Vanderlinden, specifically for hitting or punching a child.

Vanderlinden’s foster children and natural children were removed from Vanderlinden’s home following the boy’s death. According to court documents, when the children were removed, Vanderlinden said it was “because of what I did.”

If convicted, Vanderlinden faces life in prison without parole, or an indeterminate term of 25 years to life in prison.