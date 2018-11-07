Exploring Utah State Parks: Camp Floyd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've heard of Utah's "Big 5" National Parks such as Arches, but how well do you know Utah's State Parks, like Camp Floyd? Located passed Eagle Mountain, Camp Floyd used to be one of the three biggest towns in Utah, next to Salt Lake and Provo.

This former military base is now a museum, which tells of the life in the late 1800's, as it was a stop on the Pony Express (hence the Stagecoach Inn, which is open for tours).

Now, you can visit Camp Floyd for a Ghost Tour, a Lantern Tour, special camps and other events.

Here are a few upcoming events, to finish out 2018:

November 10

Raising of the Flag

November 10, 2018 will mark the 160th anniversary of the first raising of the American flag over Utah’s first Federal military post. We would like to formally invite you to a brief ceremony in honor of this event using a recreation of the original flag pole as well as a copy of Camp Floyd’s 28’ X 40′ flag. Using the Deseret News’ coverage of the original event as a guide, the ceremony will take place between 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Standard museum entrance fees are $3 per person or $9 per family. For information please call (801) 768-8932.

December 15

Santa at the Inn

Saturday December 15th at 11:00 AM a special guest will be arriving at Camp Floyd State Park from the North Pole. From 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM while you visit Santa learn about the Christmas traditions during the Camp Floyd time. Standard museum entrance fees are $3 per person or $9 per family. For information please call (801) 768-8932.

For more information, visit stateparks.utah.gov/parks/camp-floyd.