A ballot issue in Orem is being decided by just one vote

OREM, Utah — A single vote separates approval or failure of a ballot issue about student housing surrounding Utah Valley University.

Proposition 5, which deals with zoning for student housing in an Orem neighborhood near UVU, is right now sitting at 50-50. According to numbers provided by the Utah County Clerk to the state elections office, there are 7,138 for Prop. 5, compared to 7,137 against it.

The numbers are preliminary and are expected to be updated by the end of the week. Utah County had a rough election night with people waiting hours in line just to vote at polling places that had limited numbers of machines.