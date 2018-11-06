Wife of Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan says it’s ‘fitting’ his remains returned to U.S. on Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OGDEN -- The wife of Maj. Brent Taylor, a Utah mayor killed while deployed in Afghanistan, says it seems only fitting his remains should return to U.S. soil on Election Day.

Taylor was deployed with the Utah National Guard when he was killed in an insider attack in Afghanistan.

Jennie Taylor, Brent’s wife, spoke at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Tuesday morning as her husband’s remains make their way home.

“Brent may have died on Afghan soil, but he died for the success of freedom and democracy in both of our countries,” she said. "It seems only fitting that Brent, who in death now represents so much more than anything something so much greater than any of our own individual lives, has come home to US soil in a flag-draped casket on our Election Day.”

Taylor also urged everyone to exercise their right to vote as her husband's last wish.

"Whether the Republicans or Democrats win, I hope that we all remember that we have far more as Americans that unites us than divides us,” Jennie Taylor said.