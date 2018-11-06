Voters wait in long lines across Utah; in some cases over two hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- Voters in Salt Lake County waited in long lines Tuesday at polling places to both vote and register to vote.

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen said she thought that most people in the county had registered to vote already.

"We're getting them through pretty quickly," Swensen said. "It's going really well. We are excited to see this turnout."

Swensen stated that a lot of young people seemed to be showing up to voting locations across Salt Lake County.

In Eagle Mountain, some people waited for up to three hours to cast their vote.

To help, Eagle Mountain City passed out coloring books for kids, as well as hot chocolate and water to keep voters warm and hydrated, and to help pass the time.

"Obviously, it's going to take some time to get through the lines," said Eagle Mountain City Recorder Fionnuala Kofoed. "There's nothing we can do to speed that up. It's a process, we can't speed the lines up, but we can feed people."

Officials said that across Utah, turnout was unusually high for a midterm election.

At the University of Utah, a person ordered an extra-large pizza for voters waiting in line. The university expressed their gratitude with a little bit of humor, saying the person who bought the pizza should run for election:

