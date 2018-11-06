Visit Santa’s Workshop!
Santa’s Workshop will be open in Evanston on November 16-17! You can see hundreds of booths of arts and crafts, home decor and great gifts.
When:
November 16th, 2018 1pm – 8pm
November 17th, 2018 9am – 4pm
Where:
Evanston Machine Shop and Round House Complex
What:
Booths, Food, Fun
Santa will be coming to visit Saturday 10am to 2pm!
Website:
http://www.santasworkshopwy.com/
Sponsored by:
Boy Scout Troop 911
Proud to be sponsored by the Uinta County Peace Officers Association, A Volunteer Organization Providing Scouting in Evanston, Wyoming since 1993