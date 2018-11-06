× Visit Santa’s Workshop!

Santa’s Workshop will be open in Evanston on November 16-17! You can see hundreds of booths of arts and crafts, home decor and great gifts.

When:

November 16th, 2018 1pm – 8pm

November 17th, 2018 9am – 4pm

Where:

Evanston Machine Shop and Round House Complex

What:

Booths, Food, Fun

Santa will be coming to visit Saturday 10am to 2pm!

Website:

http://www.santasworkshopwy.com/

Sponsored by:

Boy Scout Troop 911

Proud to be sponsored by the Uinta County Peace Officers Association, A Volunteer Organization Providing Scouting in Evanston, Wyoming since 1993